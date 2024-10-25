PETALING JAYA: Professional shuttler Ng Qi Xuan who recently underwent surgery on her right knee has taken to social media to express her gratitude to the public for their support.

In an Instagram story today (Oct 25), Qi Xuan explained that she had completed her surgery and more things were discovered during the surgery.

“It was way longer than expected as Doctor discovered more and more things involved during the surgery,“ said Qi Xuan on Instagram.

“I was in so much of pain since the surgery but I’m feeling slightly better.

“Once again, thank you everyone who has supported me these few days. I hope there’s a word better than ‘thank you’ to express my gratitude towards you all,” said the shuttler in her story.

She had initially sought the public’s help for financial assistance as she needs about RM60,000 for surgery and hospital bills, which her insurance is unable to cover.

She reportedly dislocated her right knee while attempting to return a smash, forcing her and her partner Yap Rui Chen to concede defeat when they were just one point away from victory.

Yesterday (Oct 24), Qi Xuan requested the public to stop donating money to her as she clarified that she has received sufficient amount for her surgery.

