PETALING JAYA: Independent shuttler Qi Xuan has requested the public to stop donating money to her.

The 25-year-old shared on an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 23) that she has received sufficient amount for her surgery.

“I believe I have received sufficient amount for the upcoming surgery.

“Just for the heads up, the final surgery cost has not been finalised but it is expected to be approximately RM60,000.

“Which is higher than the amount that the hospital has informed intially,” shared the shuttler.

Qi Xuan initially sought the public’s help for financial assistance as she needs about RM25,000 to RM30,000 for surgery and hospital bills, which her insurance is unable to cover.

She reportedly dislocated her right knee while attempting to return a smash, forcing her and her partner Yap Rui Chen to concede defeat when they were just one point away from victory.

In the post, she also thanked the public for supporting her.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said yesterday (Oct 23) that the ministry would channel assistance to the 24-year-old shuttler through the National Sports Institute (NSI).

Hannah, however, said it would depend on the athlete on the treatment she wants and that NSI chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli would meet Qi Xuan’s parents for further discussions about the treatment process required.