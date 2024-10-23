KUALA LUMPUR: Help is on the way for national professional shuttler Ng Qi Xuan, who suffered a serious knee injury during the semi-finals of the women’s doubles event in the Malaysia Super 100 badminton tournament on Saturday (Oct 19).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the ministry would channel assistance to the 24-year-old shuttler through the National Sports Institute (NSI).

She said every national athlete is an asset, regardless of whether they are independent or under the government, and assistance will be given to those in need.

Hannah, however, said it would depend on the athlete on the treatment she wants and that NSI chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli would meet Qi Xuan’s parents today for further discussions about the treatment process required.

“I read about the injury she suffered and asked the NSI to contact her family and offer our services to her,

“But the choice of undergoing surgery and treatment is her family’s right. So, Faedzal will meet her parents for further discussions,” she told a media conference on the launch of the 2024 ISNext Programme at the NSI here today.

Hannah said that the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had also offered to help with the shuttler’s rehabilitation treatment.

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan revealed that Qi Xuan suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tears while her lateral collateral ligament (LCL) was stretched, in addition to a bone stress fracture.

Yesterday, she sought the public’s help for financial assistance as she needs about RM25,000 to RM30,000 for surgery and hospital bills, which her insurance doesn’t cover.

Qi Xuan reportedly dislocated her right knee while attempting to return a smash, forcing her and her partner Yap Rui Chen to concede defeat when they were just one point away from victory.

Qi Xuan and Rui Chen were leading 22-20, 20-18 against BAM’s Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee in the semi-finals when the unfortunate incident occurred.