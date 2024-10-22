Shuttler Qi Xuan appeals for financial aid for knee op

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional shuttler Ng Qi Xuan is seeking financial assistance for treatment after dislocating her right knee during the Malaysia Super 100 tournament last week.

The 25-year-old posted on her Instagram account last night that she needs about RM25,000 to RM30,000 for surgery and hospital bills as her insurance doesn’t cover the costs.

Qi Xuan said she was shocked when a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan revealed that her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) were torn while her lateral collateral ligament (LCL) was stretched, in addition to a bone stress fracture.

“My parents are retired and I have no income now that I am not able to coach due to the severity of my knee injury. I am humbly reaching out for help to be able to get back on my feet after the surgery,” she posted, saying those who wish to contribute can go to her Instagram account to view her bank account number.

She also thanked the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for offering to assist her with the rehabilitation treatment despite her status as an independent player.

Qi Xuan reportedly dislocated her knee while attempting to return a smash, forcing her and her partner Yap Rui Chen to concede defeat when they were just one point away from victory on Saturday (Oct 19).

Qi Xuan and Rui Chen were leading 22-20, 20-18 against BAM’s Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee in the semi-finals when the unfortunate incident occurred.

