National squad to hold friendly matches for 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup

THE national indoor hockey squad will hold several friendly matches in preparation for the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia, early next year.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer V. Jayanandhan said that through the sports governing body’s planning, the warm-up matches will involve matches against better ranked teams in the world, namely Austria (first) and Belgium (third).

“We will hold exposure matches for the national squad in Austria including five to six matches against their clubs and national team.

“Next, we will go early to Porec (the venue of the Indoor Hockey World Cup) and plan to hold friendly matches with Belgium and several other teams that are not in the same group as us,“ he said when met after the Working Committee Meeting at the National Sports Council, yesterday.

The men’s national hockey squad has been drawn in Group B for the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup which will take place from Feb 3 to 9 next year.

Joining Malaysia in Group B are Argentina, Germany and Iran.