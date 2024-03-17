National track cycling squad finish empty-handed from Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR: The national track cycling camp endured another poor show as they finished empty-handed in the Hong Kong leg of the 2024 UCI Track Nations Cup which ended today.

In the men’s sprint event, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom crashed out early after losing to French rider Sebastien Vigier in heat three of 1/16 finals during the three-day competition held in Hong Kong Velodrome.

Shah Firdaus had earlier qualified for the 1/16 finals after grabbing 26th spot while his brother, Muhammad Ridwan, came in 30th and failed to clear the qualifying stage.

The top four cyclists of the qualifying round checked into the quarter-finals while those who finished in fifth to 28th places qualified for 1/16 finals.

Meanwhile, national women’s track cycling rising star Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri was eliminated from heat five of the first round repechage of women’s keirin event, which was won by Dutch rider Steffie van der Peet.

The first rider in each heat qualified for the second round.

Nurul Izzah had to race in the first round repechage as the 20-year-old Kedahan finished fourth in heat three of the first round, which was won by Lea Sophie Friedrich of Germany.

The first rider in each heat of the first round progressed to the second round while all other riders advanced to the repechages.