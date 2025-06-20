KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-15 (U-15) team has been selected to participate in the 2025 Emerging Matildas and Emerging Socceroos Championships in Australia this July.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in a statement today, said this is the first time a national team has been invited to play in these rebranded youth tournaments.

“Following an official Expression of Interest process open to several member associations of the Asian Football Confederation, Malaysia confirmed its intention to participate in both tournaments — a historic step that strengthens the framework of football development in Australia and enhances international cooperation in the region.

“The Malaysian team will compete against top Australian youth players in the Under-15 category for both tournaments,” FAM said.

According to FAM, the match schedule and player list for the tournaments will be announced soon.

FAM president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub, in the same statement, said the governing body is honoured to be part of this important initiative with Football Australia.

The Emerging Matildas Championship will take place from July 6 to 11 at the Home of the Matildas in Bundoora, Melbourne, while the Emerging Socceroos Championship will be held from July 15 to 20 at Valentine Sports Park in Glenwood, Sydney.