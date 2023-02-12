Negeri Sembilan whip Kelantan United 4-0 in rain delayed match

KOTA BAHRU: Negeri Sembilan whipped Kelantan United FC 4-0 in the only rain-delayed Super League match played at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here tonight.

Heavy rain had forced the match to start at 10.30pm instead of 9pm as usual.

The win for Negeri Sembilan and the loss for Kelantan United however, did not change their standings in the Super League table as Negeri remained in 9th spot while Kelantan United are 12th in the table of 14 teams.

Johor Darul Ta’zim has already been crowned as the Super League champion for the 10th consecutive season.

Negeri Sembilan under the tutelage of K. Devan took the lead in the 16th minute through Herold Goulon before Mohamad Hasbullah Abu Bakar made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Midfielder R. Barathkumar piled on the misery for Kelantan United with the third goal in the 42nd minute and fourth goal in the 65th minute.

Any attempts to stage a fightback was dashed when KUFC were reduced to 10-man when Ariff Ar-Rasyid was given the marching orders in the 75th minute for a foul on A. Selvan.–Bernama