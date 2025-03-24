Nepal out to tame Malaysia’s speed in high-stakes Asian Cup qualifier

NEPAL head coach Matt Ross is confident that his team can rise to the challenge against Malaysia in their Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers Group F opener at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri tomorrow night.

While acknowledging the speed and technical ability of the Harimau Malaya as key threats, Ross highlighted Malaysia’s ‘heritage players’ as a major factor that adds a different dimension to their playing style compared to other Southeast Asian teams.

“I think the heritage players offer something different from South-East Asian style. I think the speed and the technical ability of certain key players will be a huge test for us.

“We know how Malaysia play – fast, technical, looking to press high and play vertically. We have to be ready for all these aspects and adapt to a higher tempo than what our players are used to back home,” he told the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match here, today.

Ross noted that Nepal had already implemented tactical adjustments in their recent 1-0 win against Singapore in an international friendly match and will adopt a similar approach against Malaysia.

“You saw against Singapore that we worked to try to slow the tempo, and we will do similar things tomorrow night. We will try to control the game, both with and without the ball,” he added.

The Australian coach also emphasised that Nepal sees this match as a fresh chapter in their football journey, aiming to prove they can compete at the highest level of Asian Football Confederation competitions.

Meanwhile, Nepal captain Kiran Kumar Limbu said his team are ready for a tough and competitive battle against Malaysia

The experienced goalkeeper also brushed off any thoughts of past setbacks, including the 1-5 defeat to Malaysia in a closed-door friendly in Shah Alam, Selangor, last March, stressing that the team’s focus remains firmly on the present and future.

“For me, the past is already gone, and I don’t want to dwell on it. It was painful, but now it’s all about the present and future. We are fully prepared for this match, and as the coach said, it’s all about mentality.

“We are really strong right now, and tomorrow’s match will be highly competitive. It’s all about the mind. The past doesn’t matter anymore – we are ready,” he added.

Ranked 132nd by FIFA, Malaysia hold a better position than Nepal, who sit at 175th.