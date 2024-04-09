New Badminton Event BDMNTN-XL lands in Indonesia

GET ready for a badminton event like no other! The inaugural BDMNTN-XL tournament is set to light up ISTORA Senayan, Jakarta, from October 31 to November 3, 2024, featuring 28 of the world’s top badminton stars competing in an electrifying new format. With a staggering prize pool of close to USD1mi for grabs, this event promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for fans and players alike.

A Star-Studded Lineup Ready to Shine

This groundbreaking tournament will see the world’s elite players, including two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, who couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this unique event. “I am truly excited to participate in BXL,” Axelsen shared. “It’s the first time I’m taking part in such an exciting, team-based event in Indonesia. I’m looking forward to playing alongside great players from all around the world. We’re going to put on an amazing show!”

Hendra Setiawan, a member of the renowned Indonesian men’s doubles team, ‘The Daddies,‘ will also be joining the event. “I am beyond thrilled to be participating in BDMTN-XL! The match format is incredibly unique, and I am confident I can deliver an entertaining performance. I’m here to have an amazing time, and I can’t wait for my fans to come out and support me!” said Hendra Setiawan.

A Game-Changing Competition Format

BDMNTN-XL is set to revolutionize the sport with a format that’s never been seen before. Four teams—Blitzers, Hurricanes, Lightning, and Rockets—comprising seven players each (four men and three women), will battle it out in a high-octane, timed format. Each match will consist of four 10-minute sets, or ‘quarters,’ with a sudden-death tiebreaker if the score is tied at 2-2.

Strategic Mastery on Display

Adding to the excitement, each team will be guided by a non-player captain, who will play a pivotal role in crafting winning strategies, from player selection to match weightings. Players will be drafted via a snake system, with captains selecting their stars in turn. There will be a new match of 3v3 as well. The 3v3 matches will see captains making unlimited substitutions between sets, allowing for tactical brilliance to come to the fore.

Top Athletes, Fierce Competition

With nearly USD 1 million at stake, the competition is expected to be intense, with top-tier performances from every athlete. Fans will be thrilled to see Indonesian stars Jonathan Christie, the All England 2024 Champion, and Greysia Polii, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, competing on home soil. The event will also feature world number one Viktor Axelsen and Thailand’s World Champion Ratchanok Intanon. This will also be the first time you will see different double pairings as part of the draft system.

The Ultimate Badminton Experience

This isn’t just another tournament—it’s a celebration of badminton in its most exciting form, with fans playing a crucial role in energizing the players. SPOTV will be the official broadcast partner. Besides providing live coverage, look out for other content around the players and the teams.

Don’t Miss Out!

Join us for what promises to be the badminton event of the year, where the world’s best players will battle it out in an innovative format that’s set to change the game. BDMNTN-XL is more than a tournament; it’s an experience that no badminton fan should miss.