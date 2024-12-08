New frameworks to boost sports performance - PM Anwar

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will develop new frameworks to enhance the country’s sports performance.

He said this was part of efforts by the government and athletes to raise the achievements of Malaysian sports.

“I want to congratulate all those involved in the Olympics because we have done our best. We accept all the results positively.

“God willing, we will prepare new frameworks to boost the country’s sports and athletics performance. We must focus on moving forward, but in the meantime, let’s not complain, as our athletes have given their best efforts,“ he said.

He said this when speaking to reporters after opening the Malaysia Commercialisation Year Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Malaysia concluded its campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics with two bronze medals in badminton, contributed by men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia and men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.