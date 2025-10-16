Strong storm in Hilir Perak causes fallen trees at seven locations

IPOH: A strong storm struck the Hilir Perak district this evening, causing trees to fall at seven locations around Teluk Intan and surrounding areas.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit between 6.30 pm and 8 pm, affecting several areas within the Durian Sebatang and Sungai Durian subdistricts.

Initial reports indicated affected locations included Taman Melor, Sungai Kerawai; Kampung Padang Tembak; Kampung Esso and Lorong Pinang in Batak Rabit; Taman Melor in Teluk Intan; SMJKC San Min, Teluk Intan; and Simpang 3, Kampung SC Belt.

Seven reports of fallen trees were received through the MERS hotline and public complaints between 7.16 pm and 8.12 pm.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force members are conducting operations to clear all fallen trees reported through MERS and public channels. – Bernama