Government slammed over poor upkeep of designated roads

PETALING JAYA: National Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has taken the government to task over what he calls its “shocking neglect” of motorcycle lanes along the Federal Highway, warning that poor maintenance and lighting have turned the very lanes meant to protect riders into potential death traps.

He said the problem of motorcyclists avoiding dedicated lanes is not new, yet it remains unresolved due to inadequate upkeep and poor lighting despite repeated public complaints.

“This has been a long-standing issue. It is not true that all motorcyclists avoid using the motorcycle lanes, but it is true that most do, and their main reason is safety,” he told theSun.

He said motorcyclists have often cited poor visibility, potholes and debris as reasons for choosing to ride on the main carriageways instead of the motorcycle lanes.

“There is a lot of darkness, especially at night. The lanes are not properly lit and there

are pothole issues too. It is not safe.

“Frankly speaking, there is no point having a special lane if the authorities are not giving enough attention to its maintenance,” he added.

The former parliamentarian noted that while some riders may genuinely fear for their safety, others could be using these shortcomings as a convenient excuse to travel on smoother, better-maintained main roads alongside larger vehicles.

“Some prefer the main lanes because the roads are smoother and better paved. But they must understand it is not safe for them. Motorcyles are two-wheelers and the slightest crash could cost the rider serious injury or even death.”

He urged authorities to determine whether poor maintenance is discouraging motorcyclists from using the dedicated lanes.

“Authorities must get down to the ground and find out. If the lack of maintenance is a legitimate concern, then it must be addressed immediately. You cannot expect people to use a facility that

is dangerous.”

Lee also lamented Malaysia’s long-standing “no-maintenance culture”, calling it a systemic failure that extends beyond roads to public amenities and infrastructure.

“This poor or no-maintenance culture has existed for years. It is shocking to hear some local authorities say they do not have the budget for maintenance. Surely when they draw up their annual budgets, they should factor in the cost of maintaining existing infrastructure,” he said.

He added that motorcyclists who refuse to use the designated lanes also pose risks to other road users, stressing the need for stricter enforcement.

“Traffic police need to enforce this. If there are dedicated lanes, then they should be used. But often, enforcement is lacking because there is no clear instruction from the top.”

Lee also called on the Public Works Department and local authorities to take responsibility for the upkeep of the motorcycle lanes, which were built specifically to reduce collisions and fatalities among riders.

“Surely when these lanes were built, they were handed over to the relevant authorities for upkeep. So, why is nobody taking responsibility now?

“If nothing is done, these lanes would remain unsafe and unused. The government must stop wasting resources and start maintaining what is already built. It is high time we changed our no-maintenance culture.”