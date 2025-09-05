Newcastle’s Burn sends good wishes to Isak after Liverpool move

NEWCASTLE UNITED defender Dan Burn has expressed his complete support for former teammate Alexander Isak following the striker’s high-profile transfer to Liverpool.

Burn confirmed he feels “no animosity” towards the Swedish international despite the manner of his departure from St James’ Park.

Isak effectively went on strike to force through his British record £125 million move to the Premier League champions, completing the transfer on deadline day.

Newcastle supporters turned against their former hero, but Burn demonstrated understanding towards both the fans’ reaction and Isak’s career decision.

The Magpies centre-half acknowledged that football careers are short and players must pursue their personal ambitions.

Burn described Isak as a friend while recognising the difficult situation his departure created for the team.

He expressed relief that the transfer saga has concluded and wished his former colleague well in his new chapter.

The defender explained Newcastle fans’ protective nature towards their club and city, understanding their frustration at losing a key player.

Burn emphasised that supporters want players fully committed to representing Newcastle United above all else.

He concluded by wishing Isak success in his Liverpool career, except when facing Newcastle directly. – AFP