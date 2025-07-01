Ng Tze Yong to undergo ACL surgery in Qatar, BAM confirms

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong will undergo knee surgery in Doha, Qatar to treat an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he is currently suffering from.

The update was shared by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh when speaking to the media yesterday.

“The National Sports Institute (NSI) is currently arranging the dates for his surgery. We should know when he will be going in two to three days,” he said.

BAM had confirmed previously that Tze Yong sustained an ACL injury following an MRI scan that revealed a tear in his right knee.

The Johor-born shuttler suffered the injury during the first round of the Malaysia Masters 2025 last month in a match against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long, which forced him to retire mid-game.