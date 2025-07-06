AFRICAN POWERHOUSES Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa all drew on Friday in warm-up matches for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers from September.

Tolu Arokodare came off the bench in the second half to score his first goal for Nigeria, who drew 1-1 with Russia in Moscow.

Ismaila Sarr, a FA Cup winner with Crystal Palace last month, brought Senegal level in a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

South Africa were unable to maximise home advantage over Tanzania and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in northern city Polokwane.

Nigeria and South Africa, who will clash in a key World Cup qualifier during September, finished second and third in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, while Senegal won the previous edition.

In Moscow, an own-goal by Semi Ajayi, who deflected a low cross past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, gave Russia a 27th-minute lead.

There were no further goals until a blunder by goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who understudies Gianluigi Donnarumma at Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germanin, gifted Nigeria an equaliser.

An intended short pass to a teammate by Safonov from his area was intercepted by Belgium-based Arokodare and he scored on 71 minutes.

It was the last of three warm-up matches for the Super Eagles, who won the Unity Cup in London last week by defeating Ghana 2-1 and Jamaica on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Russia have been banned from international competitions by FIFA and UEFA since 2022 after the country invaded Ukraine.

It was their second friendly match against African opposition this year after hammering Zambia 5-0 in Moscow three months ago.

Meanwhile, Senegal fell behind midway through the first half in the Irish capital when Kasey McAteer fired a rebound into the net after his header struck the woodwork.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions levelled on 82 minutes when Sarr pounced on a weak clearance by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and slammed the ball into the net.

Senegal travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo in September for a showdown set to decide which country automatically qualifies for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In Polokwane, South Africa had the lion’s share of possession, but were unable to break down a well organised Tanzania defence.

South Africa came closest to scoring in added time when an audacious lob by substitute Relebohile Mofokeng landed on top of the netting.

Zambia were unable to fulfil a fixture against Sudan in Morocco due to a boycott by the national squad over unpaid allowances following the match in Russia.

Recently elected national football association president Keith Mweemba told reporters he inherited an organisation 100 million kwacha ($4 million) in debt.