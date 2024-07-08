KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh off their bronze medal triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, men’s doubles ace Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will not be taking a lengthy break.

The world number three duo plans to spend a few days with their families before resuming training to prepare for the upcoming Japan Open (Aug 20-25) and Korea Open (Aug 27- Sept 1) tournaments.

“I think after a few days break, we will leave for the Japan Open and Korean Open probably. So there’s no much time to rest, and back to job.

“I think it’s good to be back to Malaysia, it’s another boost for us to go further on,” Aaron said this when met by the media upon his return from the Paris 2024 Olympics today.

Besides Aaron and Wooi Yik, also returning home today were men’s singles bronze medalist Lee Zii Jia, women’s doubles players Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, mixed doubles player Chen Tang Jie, along with the coaching team from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

On Sunday (Aug 4) Aaron-Wooi Yik delivered the first medal for Malaysia at Paris 2024 when they clawed their way back from the brink of defeat to overcome Danes Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 in the bronze medal playoff.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik described the bronze medal they secured this time as more challenging compared to their achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He shared that they had to overcome numerous obstacles to ensure that he and Aaron didn’t return empty-handed from Paris 2024.

“It’s different from Tokyo where there are no supporters and now when I enter the stadium I feel nervous and pressured in the Olympics. It’s a different situation.

“Aaron and I are happy to be able to overcome the situation there. Maybe (we) can’t deliver gold but we are satisfied with a medal for Malaysia,“ he said.KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Bernama) -- Fresh off their bronze medal triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, men’s doubles ace Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik will not be taking a lengthy break.

The world number three duo plans to spend a few days with their families before resuming training to prepare for the upcoming Japan Open (Aug 20-25) and Korea Open (Aug 27- Sept 1) tournaments.

“I think after a few days break, we will leave for the Japan Open and Korean Open probably. So there’s no much time to rest, and back to job.

“I think it’s good to be back to Malaysia, it’s another boost for us to go further on,” Aaron said this when met by the media upon his return from the Paris 2024 Olympics today.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of fans gathered at KLIA to welcome home national shuttlers

Besides Aaron and Wooi Yik, also returning home today were men’s singles bronze medalist Lee Zii Jia, women’s doubles players Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, mixed doubles player Chen Tang Jie, along with the coaching team from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

On Sunday (Aug 4) Aaron-Wooi Yik delivered the first medal for Malaysia at Paris 2024 when they clawed their way back from the brink of defeat to overcome Danes Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 in the bronze medal playoff.

Meanwhile, Wooi Yik described the bronze medal they secured this time as more challenging compared to their achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He shared that they had to overcome numerous obstacles to ensure that he and Aaron didn’t return empty-handed from Paris 2024.

“It’s different from Tokyo where there are no supporters and now when I enter the stadium I feel nervous and pressured in the Olympics. It’s a different situation.

“Aaron and I are happy to be able to overcome the situation there. Maybe (we) can’t deliver gold but we are satisfied with a medal for Malaysia,“ he said.