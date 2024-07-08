AMID cheers and waving flags, the national badminton team returned from the Paris Olympics to a jubilant homecoming at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on August 7.

The atmosphere was electric as hundreds of fans gathered to welcome the national heroes with affection.

Fans and members of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) cheered on as Olympic bronze medalists Lee Zii Jia, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik stepped out.

Equally heartwarming was the welcome for the first-time Olympians, with fans roaring for women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah and mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Pearly and Thinaah’s inspiring run took them to the semi-finals, while Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s impressive performance ended in the quarter-finals.

