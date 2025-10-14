Harry Kane fit for England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane is fully fit and ready to lead his team against Latvia in their crucial World Cup qualifier.

Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Kane’s availability for the match where England can secure their place at next year’s World Cup.

Kane missed England’s recent 3-0 friendly victory over Wales due to an ankle injury sustained while playing for Bayern Munich.

England’s all-time leading scorer with 74 international goals returns for this critical qualification match.

Tuchel expressed complete confidence in Kane’s fitness and ability to play the full ninety minutes.

“He’s top in training and ready to go,“ the England manager told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

Tuchel explained that Kane’s recent absence was merely a precautionary measure given his consistent playing schedule for Bayern Munich.

England currently lead Group K with a perfect record of fifteen points from five matches.

The team’s qualification scenario became clearer after Serbia’s surprising 1-0 defeat against Albania on Sunday.

A victory against Latvia in Riga would guarantee England an unassailable lead in their qualifying group.

Despite winning all five group matches without conceding a single goal, England have faced criticism for some performances.

The team particularly struggled against Andorra, managing only a 1-0 away win and a 2-0 home victory.

England displayed much better form in their most recent group game, defeating Serbia 5-0.

Tuchel defended his team’s performances throughout the qualification campaign.

The manager pointed to positive aspects even in the less convincing victories against Andorra.

Tuchel suggested that critics may have underestimated Andorra’s defensive capabilities during those matches.

He emphasized the importance of showing proper respect to Latvia despite England’s dominant position.

The England manager stressed that Tuesday’s match represents the most difficult challenge yet.

Tuchel’s immediate focus remains entirely on securing qualification rather than future planning.

If England qualify successfully, their final two group matches would provide opportunities for experimentation.

The manager remains cautious about looking too far ahead before securing the necessary result.

Tuchel expects his team to deliver a performance worthy of victory against Latvia.

He acknowledged that football matches always involve elements of luck and unpredictability.

The England squad aims to continue their positive momentum with another strong performance in Riga. – Reuters