Noah Lyles and Jefferson-Wooden dominate US trials with world-leading performances

NOAH Lyles delivered a statement performance at the US trials, winning the men’s 200m in a world-leading 19.63 seconds, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden secured a sprint double in the women’s events.

Lyles, the reigning world champion in both 100m and 200m, surged past Kenny Bednarek in the closing stages, crossing the line in 19.63s. The race ended with tension as Lyles turned to stare at Bednarek, who responded with a shove post-finish. “Under coach’s orders, no comment,“ Lyles said, while Bednarek criticized the gesture as “unsportsmanlike.”

Jefferson-Wooden continued her dominance, adding the 200m title (21.84s) to her 100m victory. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas narrowly secured third place, earning her spot for the World Championships in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles) and Dalilah Muhammad (women’s 400m hurdles) booked their Tokyo tickets with commanding wins. Donavan Brazier marked his comeback with an 800m victory (1:42.16), while 16-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus set a new under-18 world record (1:42.27).

Sha’Carri Richardson missed the 200m final after her recent arrest, limiting her to the 100m in Tokyo. - AFP