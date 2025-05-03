KUALA LUMPUR: National lawn bowls champion Nor Farah Ain Abdullah has made Malaysia proud by creating history after moving up the ranks to become the world’s number one player when the ranking was released today.

Based on the https://worldbowlsseries.com/female-rankings/, women’s world ranking update, Nor Farah is at the top of the ranking with 723 points, well ahead of Scotland’s Julie Forest in second place with 683 points while Australia’s Kelsey Cottrell is third with 676 points.

Nor Farah’s name stole the spotlight when she made history by winning the gold medal in the women’s individual event at the 2024 World Indoor Lawn Bowls Championships in Guernsey, Channel Islands, in April last year.

The 24-year-old also helped the national squad win bronze in the mixed pairs event with Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, who also contributed a silver medal in the men’s singles event.