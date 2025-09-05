Norris aims for F1 title without Piastri misfortune

LANDO NORRIS remains confident in his ability to win the Formula One championship despite a significant setback at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

The British driver currently trails his championship-leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by 34 points with nine rounds remaining this season.

Piastri has secured seven victories compared to Norris’s five wins after the Australian triumphed at Zandvoort following Norris’s mechanical failure while running in second position.

Norris expressed his desire to win the championship without relying on misfortune affecting his teammate during Thursday’s press conference at Monza.

The 24-year-old acknowledged that having more drivers between them occasionally would make his challenge somewhat easier.

McLaren has dominated recent races with one-two finishes in seven of the fifteen events and consecutive victories in the last five Grands Prix.

Piastri maintains the distinction of being the only driver to score points in every race so far this season.

With 249 points still available through race victories and sprint races, the championship remains mathematically open for both drivers.

Norris described the situation as a straightforward case of may the best man win while promising to respect the final outcome regardless of results.

The British driver admitted to frustration about his Zandvoort retirement but found comfort in knowing it resulted from mechanical issues rather than driver error.

Norris emphasised the importance of maintaining perspective and avoiding excessive dwelling on unfortunate circumstances beyond his control.

The McLaren driver confirmed he would approach the remaining races with full commitment while recognising his current performance level leaves little room for dramatic improvement.

Norris concluded that he must maintain his focus and continue delivering strong performances throughout the final races of the season. – Reuters