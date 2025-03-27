THE National Sports Council (NSC) has removed the clause that required pregnant athletes to be dropped from training programmes, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She added that pregnant athletes can now undergo training, although such activities will depend on their capability.

“Previously, based on the contract, pregnant athletes have to stop training. But now, in the contract, we have made an amendment and dropped the clause that says those confirmed pregnant cannot undergo training. However, the training will be done according to the pregnant athlete’s capabilities.

“For example, the athlete who is pregnant may be an archer and her training is different compared to another athlete. So, the NSC will assess it case by case so that this clause becomes more woman-friendly,” she told reporters at the launch of Taska Team MAS at the National Sports Institute (NSI) here today.

Elaborating, Hannah said the contract of women athletes had also been improved by inserting the eligibility for seven days of annual leave and emergency leave (seven days) as well as providing seven days of paternity leave.

She said that this is to ensure the country’s sports support system is more conducive to women athletes, in addition to making it easier for them to pursue a career as national athletes even after they have families.