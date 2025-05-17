SOMETIMES, life’s toughest battles pave the way for the greatest victories.

One young Malaysian’s inspiring journey of turning his family’s struggles into a thriving online kerepek business has captured the attention of many on Reddit.

In a heartfelt post on r/Bolehland, the anonymous 25-year-old shared that his only educational qualification is SPM. Despite doing well, he had to set aside his ambitions to help with his family’s business due to financial difficulties.

From 2018 to 2020, his family survived solely on the income from a humble food stall. But when the pandemic hit, it felt like the ground was pulled from under their feet.

“I was 20, and not being able to help my parents was the worst feeling ever,” he confessed.

In 2021, they decided to switch to direct selling—going from table to table, hustling to make ends meet. While it helped keep food on the table, the relief was short-lived.

In late 2023, his father suffered a heart attack right in front of him. It was a turning point that left the young man at his lowest.

But instead of giving up, he took a bold step in November 2024. With whatever little money they had left, he started selling kerepek on TikTok. What happened next was nothing short of a miracle—the kerepek sold out in just three days.

To keep the business going, his mother made a huge sacrifice: she sold her jewelry to invest in the TikTok food business. Their gamble paid off. Despite TikTok’s 14-day payout period, they survived. Sales began pouring in—RM1,000 to RM1,500 every single day.

Fast forward to this year, and the 25-year-old proudly declared it as “the best year of my entire life.”

His business exploded. Today, they are consistently making RM4,000 to RM6,000 per day just from TikTok Live. He now leads a team of: 5 live hosts, 4 production staff, 3 packers, 500 affiliates.

And his father? He’s healthier than ever.

When asked why he chose to share his story, his answer was simple: “If I can do it, anyone can. Take every chance you get.”

He ended with a blunt wake-up call: “If you’re sitting there playing games and reading Reddit—you’re broke and overweight. Get up and change your life.”

