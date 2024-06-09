Nur Syaiful ends Paris 2024 campaign with 7th place finish in 50m freestyle

PARIS: National para swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli concluded his Paris 2024 Paralympic campaign by finishing seventh in the men’s 50-metre (m) freestyle S5 (physical impairment) event here today.

Starting in lane eight, Nur Syaiful lagged from the beginning of the race and completed his final event at the Paris La Defense Arena with a time of 34.34 seconds (s).

Three Chinese swimmers swept all the medals in the event, led by Guo Jincheng, who set a new world record with a time of 29.33s, breaking his previous record of 29.78s set at the World Championships in Manchester in July 2023.

The silver medal went to Yuan Weiyi (30.80s), while Wang Lichao claimed the bronze (31.23s).

The Sarawakian swimmer improved his performance in the final after placing eighth in the heats with a time of 34.51s, making him the last swimmer to qualify for the final from the two heats held earlier today.

The 29-year-old athlete finished fourth in the second heat.

Nur Syaiful, who competed in two other finals earlier, finished sixth in both the men’s 100m freestyle S5 (1 minute 16.60s) and the men’s 100m breaststroke SB4 (1:46.71s).