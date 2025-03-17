Nurul Izzah crashes in keirin race in Turkiye

NATIONAL track cycling queen Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri was involved in a crash and failed to finish the women’s keirin event at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Turkiye yesterday.

The incident occurred during the first-round repechage at the Konya Velodrome, where Nurul Izzah crashed after colliding with Makaira Wallace of Trinidad and Tobago while attempting to overtake her.

Nurul Izzah was classified as Did Not Finish (DNF) after she was left lying on the track and unable to continue the race while Wallace finished third. The race was won by Genest Lauriane of Canada.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah had finished fourth in Heat 6 of the first round, forcing her into the repechage to keep her hopes alive for the second round.

Last Saturday, Nurul Izzah broke her own national record in women’s individual sprint at the same competition, clocking 10.578 seconds in the qualifying round.

The 22-year-old’s time surpassed her previous record of 10.658s, set at the 2025 Asian Track Cycling Championships in Nilai last month.

The UCI Track Nations Cup, which began last Friday, concluded yesterday.