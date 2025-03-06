A tension-packed Canada-United States rivalry reaches an emotional high starting Wednesday when the Edmonton Oilers try to become the first Canadian club since 1993 to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers, powered by superstar Connor McDavid, will face defending champion Florida in the NHL’s best-of-seven championship series in a rematch of last year’s final, won by the Panthers in seven games.

Not since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993 has a Canadian team captured the trophy, but in what has been an intense US-Canada rivalry year, the Oilers have a chance to end the epic drought and US possession of the Cup.

“It’s going to be an incredible battle again,“ Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “They’re playing some pretty dominant hockey, so we’re excited for the challenge. We’ve got to be ready for it.”

A US-Canada grudge match fueled by political overtones could be in the making when the series begins on Wednesday in Edmonton.

US President Donald Trump began the tensions by calling for Canada to become the 51st state, even calling former prime minister Justin Trudeau “governor” as if he were only in charge of a US state not a nation. Tariffs against the border neighbors didn’t help either.

It all boiled over in the NHL’s Four Nations Faceoff tournament when the United States played Canada at Montreal in a round-robin game on February 15 and fans booed the pre-game singing of the US national anthem.

Once the puck was dropped, there were three fights in the first nine seconds as the crowd roared. A hard-hitting contest followed with the Americans winning 3-1.

Five nights later, the USA and Canada met in the tournament final at Boston, where microphone-wearing referee Gord Dwyer said, “Let’s get ready for an epic battle,“ before dropping the puck.

Only one penalty was called and the teams delivered a world-class contest with McDavid scoring the winning goal for Canada in a 3-2 overtime triumph.

“You can’t take our country -- and you can’t take our game,“ Trudeau posted on X moments after the finish.

Heated emotions remain in US-Canada relations. Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky faced backlash at home over his support for Trump.

‘Never say never’

Travel from Canada to the United States has dipped dramatically and new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney had a minor confrontation in a White House visit with Trump.

Carney told Trump Canada would never be for sale, with the US leader replying, “Never say never.”

That is the backdrop for the Oilers and Panthers rematch, the 12th time the same two teams meet in consecutive Cup finals, the first since Pittsburgh beat Detroit in 2009 after losing to the Red Wings the previous year.

No NHL team has beaten the same rival in back-to-back finals since Montreal beat Boston in 1977 and 1978.

McDavid and German teammate Leon Draisaitl lead all NHL playoff scorers and Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner has rebounded after losing his starting job earlier in the playoffs.

The Panthers seized a 3-0 lead in last year’s final before the Oilers pulled level only to fall in game seven.

“I think we were better for going through last year. It was a great learning experience and it has really driven us all year,“ McDavid said.

“This run has felt different than last year. It has felt very normal. It hasn’t been as emotional. We haven’t had the highs and we haven’t had the lows. It has just kind of been steady and I think that has put us in a good position.”

Florida makes a third consecutive finals appearance, having lost to Vegas in 2023 before winning last year.

The Panthers are sparked by Finnish forward Alexander Barkov, who has six goals and 11 assists to lead Florida in this playoff run. Sam Bennett has a playoff-best 10 goals for the Panthers and right wing Matthew Tkachuk, who started one of the early fights in the US-Canada Four-Nations slugfest, brings an emotional lift to the trophy holders.

Russian 36-year-old goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is 12-5 in the playoffs with a 2.11 goals-against average for Florida.