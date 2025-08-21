Olympic champion Khelif denies retirement from boxing

ALGERIAN boxer and Olympic champion Imane Khelif on Wednesday denied claims made by her former manager that she was putting her career on hold.

Khelif was at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Games where she won gold in the women's 66kg category.

“I would like to make it clear to the public that the reports of my retirement from boxing are false,“ the 26-year-old Khelif wrote on her Facebook page.

She accused her former manager, Nasser Yesfah, of “betraying (her) trust and (her) country with his false and malicious statements”.

“This person no longer represents me in any way,“ she said.

“I have never announced my retirement from boxing. I remain committed to my sporting career, I train regularly and I maintain my physical condition between Algeria and Qatar in preparation for upcoming events.”

French newspaper Nice Matin earlier on Wednesday cited quotes from her former manager saying that she had hung up her gloves, without specifying whether it was for good.

The world boxing championships are due to take place in Liverpool from September 4-14. The deadline to enter the event is on Monday - AFP