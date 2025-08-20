THE Haier Cup 2025 comes to a close after 3 months, drawing over 1,300 amateur badminton shuttlers from across the country.

The tournament ended on a high note with a series of exciting final matches, marking the close of this year’s edition with standout performers from all categories, including more than 500 junior players as young as seven years old.

The champions from Kuching, Johor Bahru, Penang and Kuala Lumpur clinched top honours across the four main categories of men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles to take home a share of RM60,000 in cash and Haier products.

The shuttlecocks may have stopped flying for now but come October, these winners will carry the Malaysian flag to Bali to battle the best from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in the Haier Cup regional stage.

For the first time, the tournament welcomed the Haier Cup Junior 2025, a bold step in Haier’s commitment to nurture the country’s next badminton stars.

Held in Kuala Lumpur on 19 and 20 July, the junior tournament attracted over 500 enthusiastic young shuttlers aged 7 to 21. Fierce rallies and nail-biting finishes marked the boys and girls singles and doubles categories, proving that Malaysia has an untapped pool of future badminton champions.

“The enthusiasm we have seen from both participants and the public is a strong testament to how much the Haier Cup resonated with communities across the country.

“It has been deeply rewarding to witness how this tournament continues to break barriers, create connections, and unite people from diverse backgrounds,” said Haier Branding Marketing Assistant, Julian Thean.