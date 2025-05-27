PAFA plan to join A1 League next season

IPOH: The Perak Football Association (PAFA) are planning to compete in the A1 League organised by the Malaysia Amateur Football League (AFL) next season, taking a proactive step to ensure the state’s proud football legacy lives on and grows.

PAFA, in a statement posted on the official Perak FA Facebook page, said its main focus at present is to build a team around the Perak Malaysia Games (SUKMA) squad, which will form the backbone of The Bos Gaurus’ domestic revival.

“Planning is actively under way to enter the AFL‑organised League as a starting point, while also making long‑term preparations for SUKMA 2026, the 2026 President’s Cup and the 2026 Youth Cup.

“We greatly appreciate the strong support of the state government led by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who has always been attentive and committed to helping PAFA drive football development in the state,” the statement said.

On 22 May, AFL chairman Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi welcomed the participation of Perak and Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) in the A1 League after both clubs failed to secure the National Licence, ending the 2018 Malaysia Cup champions’ (Perak FC’s) hopes of playing in next season’s Super League.

The two teams’ failure to meet the financial criteria laid out in the Malaysian Football League Club Licensing Regulations 2024‑2025 (MFL CLR) was the main reason their national licences were rejected.

PAFA said its president, Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin, has already held a series of strategic meetings with senior football leaders, including Mohd Yusoff, to discuss direction, eligibility and entry requirements for the Amateur League, President’s Cup, Youth Cup, A1 League, and future national‑licence applications.

As the state’s governing body for football, PAFA acknowledged fans’ disappointment but called for everyone to unite, rebuild and sow fresh hope.

“We do not promise miracles, but we promise extraordinary resolve and determination, a fighting spirit that never knows defeat. Stay with us — for the crest, for honour, for Perak Darul Ridzuan,” the statement said.

PAFA noted that the “PAFA 2.0” resurgence is no coincidence but a carefully structured recovery mission outlined in the PAFA Strategic Plan 2035.

Mohd Azhar took over the association on 8 Feb 2024 and inherited RM5 million in debt from the previous management.

“Nevertheless, today’s PAFA chooses not to point fingers. Instead, we choose to move forward with new strategies, plans and direction,” the statement added.