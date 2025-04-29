PAFA respects Perak FC’s decision to withdraw from M-League

THE withdrawal of Perak FC from next season’s Malaysia League (M-League) was made based on a thorough assessment and a collective decision by all the team’s stakeholders, according to the Perak Football Association (PAFA).

PAFA president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin said they respected the decision made by XOX Berhad due to the financial constraints faced by the company.

He said they had been informed that the Board of Directors of XOX Berhad had decided to withdraw the eight-time Malaysia Cup champions from the competitions.

“PAFA deeply appreciates and extends its sincere gratitude to XOX Berhad for their contributions to the state football team through Perak FC.

“We also sympathise with the plight faced by the Perak FC players, especially the young players, and PAFA will assist within its capabilities, particularly in football development and the career pathways of young Perak players,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azhar said that although the Perak team has been dissolved, football in the state remains “alive” through grassroots development efforts being carried out by PAFA.

“At present, PAFA is forming the SUKMA 2025/2026 squad while also considering providing exposure and experience to the SUKMA squad by allowing them to compete in the A1 or A2 League.

“In addition, we will seek advice from the state government as well as from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and the Amateur Football League (AFL) on the next steps,“ he said.

Earlier, Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi confirmed that The Bos Gaurus squad was forced to withdraw from next season’s Super League competition due to financial difficulties.