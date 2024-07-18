THE resignation of Kim Pan Gon as the coach of Harimau Malaya allegedly comes with a hefty price tag, as he is reportedly required to pay RM3 million to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for breaching his contract.

The rumour which has been circulated widely on social media and reported by the media, sparking various reactions from local football fans.

In response, FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi emphasised that both employees and employers must adhere to their respective contracts, Berita Harian reported.

However, he noted that Pan Gon and FAM parted ways amicably, with the national football body acknowledging the South Korean coach’s contributions to improving the national team.

“According to employment law, an employer who cancels a contract or terminates an employee must pay compensation and vice versa.

“Regarding Pan Gon’s resignation, FAM and the former coach reached a mutual agreement without any issues arising.

“We respect his decision and also acknowledge his contributions to the Harimau Malaya squad,“ he said.

Records indicate that the salaries of the coaching staff for the Harimau Malaya squad previously reached hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

Assistant coaches earned between US$5,000 (RM23,600) and US$15,000 (RM70,900) monthly, while the head coach’s salary was reportedly just under US$20,000 (RM94,500).

