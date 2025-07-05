Pant under pressure as record IPL buy fails to justify price tag

PRESSURE is mounting on record Indian Premier League signing Rishabh Pant with Lucknow Super Giants badly needing their captain to find his brilliant best with the bat if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant has flopped since Lucknow splashed $3.21 million on him at the November auction, scoring just 128 runs from 10 innings this IPL season.

Despite Pant’s reputation as a swashbuckling left-hander who can destroy opposition bowling, the 27-year-old has only made one score of note, 63 against Chennai Super Kings on April 14.

His usually infectious free spirit has deserted him as the runs dried up and he was out again cheaply on Sunday, making just 18 as Lucknow lost by 37 runs to Punjab Kings.

“Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven’t seen that this time around. Haven’t seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed,“ the Australian former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist said on website Cricbuzz.com.

“Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head.

“Just don’t see that spark in him. Something is missing,“ he added.

Another defeat on Friday for Pant and Lucknow against Royal Challengers Bengaluru would almost certainly end their chances of finishing in the top four and reaching the playoffs.

Bidding war

Even if they were to win all three of their remaining matches, Lucknow would still need other results to go their way to finish in the top four.

Pant has drawn comparisons with his hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former India opener Virender Sehwag said Pant could reach out to India’s World Cup-winning captain for inspiration and advice.

“I think Rishabh Pant should go back and watch his old IPL videos. That will remind him how he used to build his innings, how he used to play his shots. Sometimes you forget your old routines,“ said Sehwag.

“He idolises Dhoni -- maybe he should call him and talk.”

Pant returned to the IPL last year as captain of Delhi Capitals after almost losing his life in a car crash in December 2022.

He came back with a bang, amassing 446 runs at an average of 40.55 but Delhi did not make the playoffs and the two parted ways.

Back on the market, Pant was subject of a fierce bidding war before Lucknow got their man, breaking the previous record of $2.98 million paid for Mitchell Starc in 2023.

Super Giants coach Justin Langer called Pant a “character that can lift a team”.

Pant was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning side in 2024 but lost his place as first-choice wicketkeeper in the 50-over Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch suggested that the burden of juggling three roles -- captain, batsman and wicketkeeper -- could be why Pant’s batting has suffered.

“It’s probably very tough to lead a team while also keeping wickets,“ Finch said on JioHotstar.

“You only get a few seconds to talk to your bowlers, maybe 10 to 15 seconds between overs, especially with the over-rate clock running.”