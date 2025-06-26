PARENTS should encourage their children to take up chess, which has been proven to stimulate thinking and enhance mental sharpness, said Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said chess is a unique sport as it is inclusive and can be participated by everyone, regardless of age, gender and physical ability.

“This sport is not limited by age, gender or even physical ability. We see that there are people with different differences, including people with disabilities, who can and are capable of playing chess.

“We encourage parents and families, especially in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency, to support their children’s participation in chess. We want to ensure children do not get involved in negative activities,” she said at the launch of the 2025 National Open Team Chess Championships-PMX Trophy here today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also thanked the Malaysian Chess Federation for their continuous efforts in developing the sport of chess in the country through regular seminars, training classes and competitions held almost every weekend.

She stressed that such tournaments are not just about competition, but are also an important platform for producing new national chess talent, including Malaysia’s first Grandmaster.

“This tournament is not just a competition, it is a call to action and we want to produce our first Grandmaster... and we also want a woman Grandmaster,” she said.

As such, she stressed the importance of integrated collaboration between the Youth and Sports Ministry, Education Ministry, Higher Education Ministry as well as chess associations and clubs to strengthen the sport’s development ecosystem.

Meanwhile, MCF president Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi said 350 participants are competing in the four-day championships, which began today, to elevate team chess events in Malaysia.

The tournament retains the format from last year, using the standard time control of 90 minutes plus 30 seconds per move, over seven rounds using the Swiss system. A total cash prize of RM30,000 is up for grabs, including RM6,000 for the champions, as well as special awards for the top three state chess associations.