Paris 2024: Not impossible for archery team to bring home a medal - Ariana

SEPANG: National recurve archer Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi, who will be making her Olympic debut in Paris, believes that the archery camp can contribute at least one medal at the world’s biggest multi-sports Games.

The 19-year-old said that if the archers can hold their nerves, then a podium finish is a possibility.

“Not impossible for us to bring something back from Paris, be it from the team or individual event.

“In archery, you are competing against yourself. So, if you can control your emotions and stay cool, calm and collected, then maybe you can get a high score,” she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before leaving for Paris to compete in the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics.

Ariana was joined by two other archers, Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil and Syaqiera Mashayikh, head coach Lee Jae-hyung, the team manager and medical officer.

Ariana said that she also aims to, at least, set a new personal best score in Paris.

“Hopefully, I can set a new personal record. I’m not setting a lofty target as I do not want to put unnecessary pressure on myself.

“The two-week training we had in South Korea proved helpful. We got to watch and learn how the foreign archers train, especially how they calm themselves down. I will apply what I learnt at the Olympics,” she said.

Earlier, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) presented RM1,000 as pocket money to Nurul Azreena, who is a student of UiTM Shah Alam.