Patrick Kluivert emerges as top candidate to replace Indonesia’s football coach Shin

FORMER Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Shin Tae-yong as head coach of Indonesia’s national football team after the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) decided to terminate Shin’s contract following a performance review.

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir confirmed that three candidates, including Kluivert, were interviewed in Europe in late December.

“We interviewed three candidates, one of whom is Kluivert,” he said as quoted by Indonesian News Agency (Antara).

He explained that the interviews were scheduled during Christmas to assess the candidates’ commitment, noting that their personal attendance made a strong impression.

PSSI is expected to announce the new head coach on Jan 12, with the selected candidate arriving in Indonesia the day before.

Fabrizio Romano, a renowned football journalist said on X that Kluivert is poised to take over, with a two-year contract and an option for two additional years, with the goal of leading Indonesia to World Cup qualification.

In a separate statement on Monday, PSSI officially confirmed the termination of Shin’s contract following a comprehensive evaluation of the team’s performance and long-term objectives.

The association expressed its gratitude to Shin’s for his contributions to Indonesian football and wished him the best for the future.