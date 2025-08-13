Paul Pogba’s Monaco comeback race against Ligue 1 season start

PAUL Pogba’s return to Monaco has sparked excitement as the 2018 World Cup winner seeks redemption after years of setbacks.

The former Manchester United star faces a race against time to regain form before the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season begins.

Pogba dreams of reclaiming his place in the France national team, calling his Monaco move “stage one” of his comeback.

His emotional unveiling in July, where he tearfully signed a two-year deal, went viral on social media.

Beyond football, Pogba’s arrival has been a marketing boon for Monaco, with high-profile sponsor appearances and brand launches.

His new jewellery line, ‘Unbreakable,‘ symbolises his resilience after enduring blackmail, injuries, and an 18-month doping ban.

Pogba’s brother was jailed in 2024 for attempting to extort €13 million from him, adding to his off-field struggles.

After training alone in the US post-Juventus exit, Pogba chose Monaco for its lifestyle, family appeal, and Ligue 1 challenge.

Monaco’s GM Thiago Scuro confirmed Pogba is progressing well in individual training but highlighted the need for full-group sessions.

Coach Adi Huetter praised Pogba’s commitment as he adapts to being the squad’s senior figure.

Scuro stressed Pogba must handle daily high-intensity training before considering a competitive return.

A potential comeback target is Monaco’s October clash against Nice, with a 2026 World Cup spot as the ultimate goal.

Scuro added, “Seeing him play in the World Cup would mean he’s succeeded at Monaco.” - AFP