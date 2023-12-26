Pearly aims to stay injury-free next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national woman doubles shuttler Pearly Tan is focusing on keeping herself injury-free next year.

Pearly said she must stay fit so that she and her partner, M. Thinaah, can secure a spot for their maiden appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Reflecting on the challenges this year, the 23-year-old Pearly admitted that setbacks like injuries and illnesses had taken their toll on her performance.

“I think this was not a good year for me due to injuries and illness. What’s more, I just recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday (Dec 20) but I am happy to have overcome it.

“I have fully recovered and am focusing more on prevention as well as hoping to become stronger,” she told reporters after a training session here, today.

In October, Pearly suffered from a back injury after she and Thinaah crashed out of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games when they lost 21-15, 11-21, 7-21 to eventual silver medallists Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

The current world number 12 pair then withdrew from three European tournaments - the Arctic Open in Finland, Denmark Open and French Open.

Despite making a comeback in the Masters Japan last month, the 2022 French Open champions bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing 13-21, 18-21 to home pair Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakuramoto.

Pearly-Thinaah ended their season trophyless following an 11-21, 21-15, 20-22 loss to South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong in the opening round of the China Masters.

The Malaysian pair’s best achievement this year was finishing runners-up twice - going down 20-22, 21-8, 17-21 to Ha Na-So Hee in the Malaysia Masters final in May and 21-14, 22-24, 9-21 to Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the Hong Kong Open in September.

Pearly, though, hopes to start 2024 on a winning note and stressed that she and Thinaah will be banking on the right strategy to maintain their clean record against China’s up-and-coming duo of Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning when they lock horns in the first round of the Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena from Jan 9-14.

Pearly-Thinaah hold a slight advantage heading into the Malaysia Open, with two wins over the current world number eight Sheng Shu-Tan Ning, so far.

The Malaysians defeated them 21-17, 12-21, 21-19 in their first meeting at the Badminton Mixed Asia Team Championships 2023 in Dubai in February and 21-11, 9-21, 21-19 at the Japan Open 2023 in August.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles shuttler Man Wei Chong said he and his partner, Tee Kai Wun are working hard to strengthen their mental resilience ahead of the first-round tie against world number one Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China in the Malaysia Open 2024.

Asked about their target next year, Wei Chong hopes they will break into the world’s top-10 ranking.

Wei-Chong-Kai Wun are currently in the 19th spot, their highest ranking so far.–Bernama