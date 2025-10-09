Pearly-Thinaah cruise into Arctic Open quarterfinals with straight sets win

MALAYSIA’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah cruised into the quarterfinals at the 2025 Arctic Open Badminton Championships after defeating their Indonesian rivals at the Vantaan Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland.

The world number 2 pair easily secured a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in just 38 minutes.

In tomorrow’s quarterfinals, Pearly-Thinaah, the runners-up from last year, are set to face either Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante of France or Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun from Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie also marched into the quarterfinals after taking only 19 minutes to demolish the Italy-England combination of Innocenzo Santoro and Karen Feng Yun Qiao with a 21-2, 21-5 win.

Waiting Soon Huat-Shevon in the quarterfinals are Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand, after the tournament’s third seeds defeated Ondrej Kral and Tereza Svabikova of the Czech Republic 21-15, 21-16. – Bernama