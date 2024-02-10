Pearly-Thinaah eye more success following Hong Kong title

AFTER a triumphant performance at the Hong Kong Super 500, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have emerged as a formidable women’s doubles pair in the World Tour, showcasing their rising form and determination.

It was their first title since the French Open in 2022.

Ranked seventh globally, the duo is now focused on sustaining their momentum as they aim to gather crucial ranking points in their upcoming four tournaments, setting their sights on a spot in the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou this December.

Currently sitting fifth in the race for the World Tour Finals, Pearly expressed her relief at finally ending their title drought, New Straits Times reported.

“After two years and a few runner-up finishes, we’re glad to have ended the drought in Hong Kong,“ she said.

“We hope it won’t take another two years to lift another trophy. For now, we’re just focusing on ourselves and enjoying every match.”

Having finished as runners-up at both the Malaysia Masters and Hong Kong Open last year, Pearly reassured fans that they are not feeling pressured as they prepare for their upcoming tournaments: the Arctic Open and Denmark Open, followed by the Japan Masters and China Masters next month.

“Our main goal is to qualify for the World Tour Finals. We’re focusing on strengthening our game for these next four tournaments, where we need to earn as many ranking points as possible to secure our place in Hangzhou.”

Pearly-Thinaah’s last appearance in the Finals was in 2022 in Bangkok, where they struggled, finishing at the bottom of their group without securing a single victory.