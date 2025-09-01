Pearly-Thinaah make history as first Malaysian women’s doubles finalists

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Malaysian duo to reach the final of the Badminton World Federation World Championships.

The world number two pair displayed tremendous fighting spirit during their one hour and twenty-three minute battle against China’s top-ranked Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in Paris.

Pearly and Thinaah attempted strategic adjustments after losing the first game but ultimately fell 14-21, 22-20, 17-21 to their formidable Chinese opponents.

Thinaah expressed mixed emotions about their groundbreaking achievement, stating they felt both happiness and disappointment about not claiming the title.

“But definitely a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t walk away with the title,“ she said in a BWF audio clip recording.

The Malaysian pair demonstrated exceptional determination throughout the match, fighting for every point until the final shuttle landed.

Thinaah acknowledged their opponents’ superior performance, noting “they played really well, put us under pressure, and stayed very calm when executing their shots.”

This runner-up finish represents a significant improvement from their quarter-final appearance at the 2023 World Championships.

Thinaah emphasized their competitive mindset, explaining they entered the match determined not to concede easy points to their opponents.

The pair’s courageous performance has set a new benchmark for Malaysian women’s doubles badminton on the world stage. – Bernama