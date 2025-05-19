KUALA LUMPUR: The national top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are keeping mum on their future with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Thinaah said they instead choose not to let the off-court issue distract their focus on the Malaysia Masters 2025 in Axiata Arena, here, which runs tomorrow until May 25.

“We just want to focus on this week’s tournament. We’re just going to play our best for each and every match,” she told reporters after the court testing session, here today.

On May 10, BAM Deputy President 1 Datuk V. Subramaniam said the future of the world number four pair will be decided after their return from the Thailand Open 2025, which was held from May 13 to 18.

Subramaniam said the newly-crowned Thailand Open champions have yet to sign and accept a new contract with the association.

Pearly-Thinaah clinched their first title of the season when they downed South Korean duo Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo, 21-16, 21-17, to be crowned as the Thailand Open 2025 champions, yesterday.

Asked whether this could be the time for them to claim back-to-back titles, Pearly said they do not want to put too much pressure on their shoulder and hope to play their best to delight the home crowd.

“We are really motivated and excited to play on the home ground, but as usual, we don’t want to put too much pressure.

“The championship (Thailand Open 2025) is already in the past. Now, we just want to take one step at a time and look forward (to Malaysia Masters 2025),” she said.

Meanwhile, BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said the association will address Pearly-Thinaah’s contract situation at the most appropriate time possible, after their previous contract expired last December.

“Let’s be patient. We will try to resolve it as soon as possible,” he said.