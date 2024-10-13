Pearly-Thinaah show resilience, edge closer to second title

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are on the cusp of capturing their second title this year as they checked into the Arctic Open 2024 final in Vantaa, Finland, Saturday.

During the semi-finals action of the Super 500 tournament held at the Energia Arena, third seeds Pearly-Thinaah fought hard in a grueling battle that lasted one hour and 42 minutes against second seeds Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan before emerging with a 21-19, 19-21, 26-24 victory.

The repeat of the 2024 Hong Kong Open final when the world number seven pair took home their first title this year are on the cards should top seeds Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning downed compatriots Li Yi Jing-Luo Xu Min, to be held later (early morning Sunday Malaysian time)

Last month, Pearly-Thinaah trounced Sheng Shu-Tan Ning of China, 21-14, 21-14, to be crowned as the 2024 Hong Kong Open champions.

Pearly-Thinaah will join professional men’s doubles duo, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the final tomorrow after the world number eight stunned top seeds from China, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, 19-21, 21-17, 21-18, in another thrilling semi-final action, earlier today.

The fifth seeded pair will take on defending champions, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen after the second seeds from Denmark defeated Thailand’s Kittinipong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-14, 21-19.