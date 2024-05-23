Pearly-Thinaah, three mixed doubles pairs storm into last eight

TOP national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah lived up to expectations by checking into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2024 after defeating India’s Simran Singhi- Ritika Thaker 21-17, 21-11 in the second round at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here today.

The second-seeded Malaysians needed just 32 minutes to tame the India pair and set up a quarter-final date against Australians Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu tomorrow.

Thinaah, however, said they needed a bit of time to “warm up” to regain their momentum as they last played competitively in the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China last month.

“We were excited to play in this tournament because we haven’t played in a while. We played at a slow tempo in today’s first game but, in the second game, we increased our speed after communicating with each other and the coaches and we’re happy with this win.

“We have been trying new things and hope to keep improving in the coming games,” she said.

Pearly, meanwhile, said her priority was to stay free from injury and felt that they have yet to regain their “ruthlessness” despite being ranked 13th in the world.

“Every player dreams of winning titles and that is also our dream,” said Pearly.

Pearly-Thinaah finished as runners-up in last year’s edition of the Malaysia Masters.

There was also good news in the mixed doubles camp when three pairs - Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing - cleared their second-round hurdles.

Top seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei took just 35 minutes to send India’s Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy packing 21-9, 21-15; Soon Huat-Shevon outlasted Taiwan’s Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang 17-21, 21-19, 21-13; and Kian Meng-Pei Jing edged South Korea’s Wang Chan-Shin Seung Chan 15-21, 21-19, 21-19.

In tomorrow’s quarter-finals, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will meet teammates Kian Meng-Pei Jing and Soon Huat-Shevon will take on seventh-seeded Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia.

“It’s been a big test for us since the first day and all the opponents have their strong points... so, let’s wait and see tomorrow,” said Tang Jie.