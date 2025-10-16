“This farewell came too suddenly” — Sister mourns teen stabbed to death at Bandar Utama school

PETALING JAYA: A wave of grief continues to surround the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl at a Bandar Utama secondary school, as her sister took to social media to share a moving tribute and plea for justice.

“My dear little sister, you should’ve had a longer road ahead, more beautiful sights to see, and years to live through,” she wrote.

“This farewell came too suddenly, too unbearably heavy; before we could meet again, you quietly left us.”

Expressing her heartbreak, the sister prayed that the victim would find peace beyond pain and fear.

“May the departed rest in peace, and may justice not be delayed. May this world be a little gentler to kind people.”

The victim’s mother also remembered her daughter as a sweet and disciplined child who was deeply loved by everyone around her, New Straits Times reported.

“She was always considerate, thoughtful, and never asked for anything for herself. Her gentleness and maturity made her deeply loved by family and friends,” she was quoted as saying.

“Mother will always love you and always miss you.”

Police have since arrested a 14-year-old male student believed to be involved in the incident.

He has been remanded for seven days as investigations continue.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that preliminary findings suggest that emotional impulse and social media influences may have played a role in the suspect’s actions.