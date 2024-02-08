Penang FC celebrate first Super League victory with 3-0 win over KDN FC

GEORGE TOWN: Penang FC’s first ever Super League win this season after seven matches was even sweeter as they beat Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC 3-0 at home in City Stadium here tonight.

Penang FC started out strong in front of their 1,500-odd home fans, with several attempts at goal before Brazilian Rodrigo Da Silva Dias headed in the first goal in the 12th minute.

The home team then came close to scoring their second but midfielder Muhammad Izzat Zikri Izziruddin strayed left of the goalpost in the 19th minute but Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat was on target in the 34th minute, and Penang FC celebrated their two-goal lead as the first half ended.

Both teams were well matched during the second half, with Penang FC having a slight advantage thanks to their commanding lead, and their attacks bore fruit when team captain Rafael Vitor was brought down in the penalty box in the 75th minute.

The team captain had no problems scoring the penalty to secure his team’s first win of the season in his 100th appearance for the club.

Penang’s first win brings them up to seventh in the league standings, while KDN FC is still winless at third from the bottom of the table.