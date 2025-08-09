Penang FC ready for Super League opener against Terengganu

PENANG FC captain Stefano Brundo is eager for their Super League 2025/2026 opener against Terengganu FC at the City Stadium tomorrow night.

The Argentine defender said the Panthers are in peak condition after rigorous pre-season preparations.

Brundo acknowledged Terengganu’s strength but emphasised the team’s aim to secure three points for a strong start.

“We’ve worked hard to become a high-pressing, quick-transition team, and I hope fans see the results,” he said.

Speaking at KOPA Arena, he added the squad is determined to make supporters proud with their refreshed approach.

Penang FC also unveiled their new 2025/2026 season jersey, sponsored by Kaki Jersi.

New Ivorian striker Tchetche Kipre believes the revamped squad can challenge Terengganu despite many fresh faces.

Kipre stressed teamwork over individual skill as key to victory in the opening match.

“We want to win at home to prove this is our fortress and build momentum,” he said.

Head coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail noted most new signings have strong Malaysian League experience.

He added the team has analysed Terengganu’s strengths and weaknesses through pre-season friendlies.

The Panthers aim to start the season strongly and re-establish themselves as a competitive force.

Fans are hopeful the new-look squad can deliver an exciting and successful campaign. - Bernama