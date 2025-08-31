Penang FC suffer narrow 1-0 home defeat to Kelantan TRW

PENANG FC’s pursuit of their first Super League victory this season ended in disappointment following a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Kelantan The Real Warriors at City Stadium.

Kelantan captain Ifedayo Olusegun Patrick Omosuyi secured the win with a decisive 28th-minute strike that proved the match’s only goal.

The hosts’ challenge grew steeper when defender Mohammad Khairul Akmal Rokisham received a straight red card in the 37th minute for elbowing opponent Sean Selvaraj.

This victory lifts Kelantan TRW to fifth position in the league standings with five points from their opening matches.

Penang FC remain rooted to 11th place with just one point after four disappointing fixtures. – Bernama