IPOH: Perak are aiming for a top-three finish at the 2025 National Traditional Archery Championship to be held at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) this weekend.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said a total of 43 participants comprising adults and children from the Perak Archery Association will be taking part in the two-day championship beginning Saturday (May 31).

“We have high hopes of achieving success in this championship because in the previous edition, we finished in fifth place.

“This target was set after we sought to improve that standing through preparations, training, and selection processes that have been conducted regularly by the association,“ he told Bernama.

The third edition of this national championship is expected to involve the participation of more than 700 traditional archers from across the country.