Perak FC offers fans free bus ride to SSI for match against JDT

PERAK FC is offering free bus services to all supporters who want to watch their team’s Super League match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on Sunday (Nov 10).

Perak FC Sdn Bhd said those interested can contact the Perak FC Secretariat.

“In addition, all holders of the postponed game tickets can redeem those tickets at the counter provided and we will relay information regarding the matter soon.

“At the same time, all season pass holders are also allowed to enter the SSI to watch the match,” it said in a statement today.

Earlier, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) issued a statement saying that the venue for the Nov 10 match was switched due to safety factors, in addition to avoiding any untoward incident.

Two previous Perak FC-JDT matchups, on Aug 17 and Oct 5, in Ipoh had to be called off due to heavy rain.